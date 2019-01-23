Share:

ISLAMABAD – 5-Star School clinched the 1st Naya Nazimabad All-Manghopir Inter-School Football Tournament title after defeating Knowledge Inn School 9–8 on sudden death in the final played at the Naya Nazimabad Football Stadium. Both the teams played top class soccer in the regular time and the match ended 1-1 in the normal time. Man-of-the-final and captain of 5 Star School M Junaid, who was also declared player of the tournament, scored a brilliant goal in the 15th minute, but the lead could last long as M Abid leveled the score in the 20th minute. Despite putting up lot of pressure and trying their level best, both the teams failed to score and the referee awarded penalty kicks to both the sides, which resulted in 4-4. The final then went to the sudden death, where 5-Star School won as Knowledge Inn School player missed the must-score penalty. Ameer-e-Jammat-e- Islami Karachi, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, was the chief guest on the occasion while DJ Science College chemistry department head Prof Zia Shahid and others were also present there. 5-Star School captain M Junaid received the championship trophy while Knowledge Inn skipper Jaffer got the runner’s up trophy. M Junaid received man of the final and best player of the tournament awards.–Staff Reporter