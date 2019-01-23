Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ali Haider thrash ed Haris Tahir 6-3 to grab 11th Jubilee Insurance U-21 Junior National Championship title here at PSB Snooker Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday. IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza was announced to be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, but she never turned up to fulfill her commitment. Ali started the final on a positive note and took the first frame 55-44. He simply outclassed Haris Tahir to take second frame 85-0(51) while won the third frame 62-36 and fourth 73-12. Haris then staged mini-comeback to take fifth frame 76-35 and sixth frame 35-76, 96-13, played a break of 96. Ali took seventh frame 72-19 but again lost the eighth 28-58, before winning the ninth and decisive one 65-23 to register title victory. Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) President Munawwar H Shaikh, along with former president Alamgir A Shaikh, Acting DG Khaqan Babar, IPC Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani, Rana Naveed Ashfaq, Ijaz Mehmood and others, graced the occasion. Rs 50,000 and trophy was presented to Ali Haider while Haris Tahir received Rs 25,000 cash and runners-up trophy.–Staff Reporter