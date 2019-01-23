Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has declared bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif in Ashaina Housing scandal and Ramzan Sugar Mills case admissible.

The court has ordered director general of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit the record as soon as possible.

It is to be mentioned here that former Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) had moved to LHC, saying that NAB had lodged case against him on political basis as whatever he did was according to constitution and law.

He also requested the court to release him on medical grounds.

NAB had arrested Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam on October 5. The former chief minister was charged with awarding illegal contracts to his favorite firm.