The Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has asserted on Wednesday that he had fulfilled his promise of providing justice to the affected family within 72 hours of the Sahiwal tragedy.

“In ‘new’ Pakistan, abettors and criminals will not be spared,” he said during his talk to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members in the meeting at the chief minister house in Lahore.

He said that an appropriate action has been taken against officers responsible for killing three family members near Sahiwal.

“Such quick decisions were not observed to be taken in the past. The punjab government stands with its commitment of providing justice,” he said, adding that the rule of law has been promised by the PTI-led federal government from the very first day.

“Following initial findings of the report by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), suspects have been identified,” he said, adding that merit, law and provision of justice for victims were among highest priorities of the government.