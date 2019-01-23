Share:

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan has issued orders to dispose of cases involving minor offences within three months.

Justice Shamim Khan on Wednesday gave instructions to wrap up all cases dealing with minor crimes filed by December 31, within the next three months by April 30.

Sessions judges across all districts have been directed to send in weekly performance reports.

Justice Sardar Shamim Khan was sworn in as the 48th chief justice of the Lahore High Court on January 1, 2019. His tenure will end on December 31 this year.