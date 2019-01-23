Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif underwent a medical checkup at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Tuesday.

Media reports say a three-member medical board comprising Dr. Shahid Hameed, Dr. Sajjad Ahmad, Dr. Hamid Khalil of the PIC, examined the convicted three-time former PM.

It was said the medical board carried out blood pressure, sugar and other tests of Sharif and suggested echocardiography. The Thallium test had also been conducted, as per reports.

A local TV, quoting doctors, reported that three blood tests namely ECG, echocardiogram and Thallium of the former premier were conducted and the echocardiogram report showed that his heart was bigger than normal.

A few days earlier, a team of doctors had examined Nawaz at the Kot Lakhpat jail. They sent his blood samples to Jinnah Hospital and advised that he be taken to PIC for cardiac tests.

A day earlier, Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif had expressed her concern about his father’s health condition, complaining about the government’s negligence regarding keeping the family updated

In a Twitter message, she said: “I have been told that MNS is unwell and is being taken to PIC tomorrow but myself or the family have no knowledge of it. We still haven’t received the reports given by the medical boards. After pleading with the jail authorities, we have also written to the home department.”

Earlier, Sharif was shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail to the hospital under strict security that also remained present outside PIC during the medical examination. There are reports that entry of patients had been barred at the cardiology institute ahead of his arrival.

INP adds: Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday expressed deep concerns over the latest echo scanning of her father. She said that symptoms of heart disease were emerging again as per the initial report.

Maryam in her latest statement said that she wanted to arrive in hospital but her father stopped her.

Earlier in the day, medical reports of the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif were declared unsatisfactory after undergoing echo and thallium scan tests at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The reports indicated expansion of heart size as its muscle found thickened while Sharif’s echocardiogram (echo) test was also declared unsatisfactory.