The opposition in the Punjab Assembly staged a protest against the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf led provincial government for not presenting a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report on the Sahiwal incident in the house for discussion.

Members of the opposition, particularly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), tore copies of today’s agenda of the assembly and gathered in front of the speaker’s dais in protest against the government’s declining their request to suspend the assembly proceedings to hold discussion on the Sahiwal JIT report.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said the Sahiwal incident was not part of the agenda as the provincial legislature’s proceedings would continue as per rules.

Earlier, the minister termed the Sahiwal encounter ‘100 percent right’ and said the initial investigation report by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had held the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials responsible for the loss of innocent lives in Sahiwal.

The provincial law minister said that in light of the JIT report, Additional IGP of the CTD and the DIG Sahiwal were immediately being removed from their posts, while DIG and the SSP of CTD had been suspended.

He said five officers of the CTD would be produced before an anti-terrorism court and have been charged under Section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Basharat termed it as a ‘test-case’ for Punjab Government, and said that the government was committed to provide justice to the bereaved families.