Share:

OKARA/HAFIZABAD/MUZAFFARGARH-The public outcry against the Sahiwal shooting continued and people from all walks of life including lawyers and civil society demanded a thorough investigation into the tragedy to unfold the facts, leading to the massacre and pinpoint responsibility as to "who actually ordered the shooting."

In Muzaffargarh, the District Bar Association has condemned the gruesome killing and demanded the government to take stern action against the officials involved in the episode.

Different political, religious and civil society staged protest against the incident and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. They also demanded the government to take drastic measures to check such occurrence in future.

In Okara, dozens of members of Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) of the District Bar Association vehemently condemned the Sahiwal tragedy and demanded all officials involved in the gruesome killing must be punished.

The ILF members staged the protest at the main intersection of the District Courts Complex. ILF District President Mirza Zulifqar Ali, Vice President Rai Atif Shair Kharl along with dozens of lawyers gathered at the main crossing near the DPO office and chanted slogans against the tragedy.

They demanded Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to immediately public all details of the JIT from all aspects to regain confidence of the public in the law and justice. They also demanded various steps against the corruption and corrupt officials in the public offices.

Meanwhile, officebearers of the Tax Bar Association (TBA) led by President Tanveer Ahmad Paracha and Secretary Siddique Anees called on the officebearers of District Bar Association (DBA) including its President Rai Abdul Ghafoor Kharl and Secretary Ch Muhammad Riaz at the Bar Committee room.

They offered Fateh for the victims of Sahiwal tragedy and jointly demanded the Punjab government to make public all facts of the inquiry into the killings. The TBA officebearers also greeted the newly-elected president and others.

In Hafizabad, different political, social and religious organisations have strongly condemned the brutal killings of four citizens of Lahore by the CTD personnel near Sahiwal, calling upon the government to award exemplary punishment to the CTD officials involved in the killing of innocent family members.

DBA President Rana Arif Mahmood and General Secretary Ray Shah Raiz Kharl, Arshad Mehind, PPP leader Amanullah Chattha, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Prof Ayub Tahir, Father Mushtaq Payara, Father Touseef Yousaf and Father Almas strongly condemned the carnage and demanded stern action against the CTD personnel.

They expressed solidarity with the members of the bereaved families and warned that the masses would not let the case be swept under the carpet rather the nation and the aggrieved families should be satisfied with the revelation of facts that led to the barbaric incident.