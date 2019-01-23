Share:

KARACHI - The affairs of Sindh Building Control Authority are hampering due to negligence of the Sindh government as it has failed to issue promotion notifications of two SBCA officers in higher grade for the last 10 months, The Nation has learnt.

A higher grade official of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) told The Nation that the slots of two additional director generals were vacant due to non-issuance of notifications of posting by the Sindh government.

The official informed that a Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was held in March 2018 and promoted two officers of grade-19 in grade-20 to fulfill the vacant slots of additional director generals but the Sindh government has yet to be issued notification of promotions as the above higher grade slots still vacant with passing of 10 months.

The official further informed that Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) had promoted around 40 officers and other employees. Unfortunately, five officers out of them have been retired from the services but Sindh government could not issue notification of their promotions, the official added.

The official said that SBCA have four slots of grade-20 including Director General, Two Additional Director Generals and a Principal Director while two technical slots out of the four are vacant from 10 months as departmental affairs badly affected, specially delay in approval of building plans and eradication of commercial construction on residential lands. When contacted to a senior official of SBCA Zafar Ahsan, who also selected for promotion in Grade-20 in March 2018 but still working in grade-19, said: “Couple of weeks ago the promoted officers and employees staged a protest over non-issuance of notification of their promotions in upper grade and high ups assured us that notification will be issued soon but no progress witnessed so far.”

He informed that a letter also been forward to Director General of SBCA to look into the matter. “We will approach the court if further delay would be made in this regard,” he added. Following the issue, SBCA spokesperson said that besides these posts other key slots are also been vacant since long time and Sindh government would have to look after the matter as soon as possible.

“We are waiting for issuance of notification by the Provincial government,” he concluded.