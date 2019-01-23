Share:

LAHORE - Tickets for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 opening ceremony and Dubai matches are now available for sale online.

The tickets for the ceremony and the Dubai matches are available on www.q-tickets.com/psl, said a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman here on Monday. “Details about Pakistan matches tickets will be announced soon while box office ticket sales information for all five HBL PSL (Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Lahore and Karachi) venues will also be shared in due course,” he said.

He informed that Dubai International Stadium will host a total of 14 HBL PSL games; the ‘Ring of Fire’ is staging the opening ceremony and league matches for the fourth successive year since the inception of the HBL PSL in 2016. “HBL PSL 2019 will be launched through a glittering opening ceremony on 14 February followed by the opening match of the tournament between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars,” he asserted.

The opening ceremony will begin at 8:00 pm UAE time while the first match will start at 9:45 pm. DIS will stage three consecutive double-headers Friday through to Sunday (15, 16 and 17 February) in what promises to be an action packed weekend for cricket fans in Dubai, he added. “After the HBL PSL Sharjah round (February 20-24), the tournament returns to Dubai on February 26, in the second leg a total of seven matches would be played at the DIS,” he said.

“Proceedings begin with a clash between United and Multan Sultans followed by three more double-headers on Wednesday 27 February, Thursday 28 February and Friday 1, March,” the PCB spokesman added.