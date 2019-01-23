Share:

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on Wednesday appeared before a banking court in Karachi in an ongoing money laundering case.

The former president and his sister appeared before the court as the interim bail granted to them ended today.

Security has been tightened and a large number of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers have gathered outside the court premises.

During the last hearing, Zardari's counsel, Farooq H Naek, had said that there can be no headway in the case till a final chalan is submitted.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed were arrested in connection with the probe.