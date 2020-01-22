Share:

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for properly channelising philanthropy in Pakistan for the welfare of the needy and deserving people.

While chairing a presentation by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Aun Abbas Bappi here on Wednesday, the President emphasised on the paramount importance of public-private partnerships.

He called for coordinated efforts in the same direction by taking all non-governmental organisations in the loop for uplifting the marginalised strata of the society and to increase the philanthropic footprint across the country.

President Alvi underlined the need to bolster the endeavours for the protection and care of orphans and the people with disabilities, and empowerment of women, especially in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas. “There are too many needy people who require help, therefore, we must make collective efforts to lift these people out of poverty,” he added.

The president launched PBM’s mobile app for people with disabilities. He also had a brief interaction with some beneficiaries of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and visited its facilitation centre. He commended the PBM’s efforts and initiatives for the betterment of the destitute.

Special Assistant to the PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar, Adviser on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan were also present on the occasion.