ISLAMABAD - Top seed Aqeel Khan taught tennis lesson to youngster Huzaifa Abdul Rehman in the 5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2020 second round match here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Wednesday.

Aqeel proved too hot for Huzaifa as he outclassed the youngster 6-1 by breaking his first, third and fifth games. In the second set, Aqeel displayed world class tennis with powerful drives, passing shots, down the line winners and serves to win the set 6-1, breaking the second, fourth and sixth games of Huzaifa.

In other men’s singles matches, Barkatullah beat Mian Bilal 6-4, 7-6(5); Shaheen Mehmood beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-4, 6-2; Asadullah beat Shakiullah 6-1, 7-5; Heera Ashique beat Subhan Bin Salik 6-2, 6-3; Muzammil Murtaza beat Ahmed Kamil 6-4, 6-1; Asad Siyyid beat Ibrahim Omer 6-0, 6-1; M Abid beat Imran Bhatti 6-1, 6-1; Mudassar Murtaza beat Ayyaz Khan 6-1, 6-1; M Shoaib beat Jibranul Haq 6-2, 6-0; Waqas Malik beat Ahmed Baber 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-2; Aqib Hayat beat Hameedul Haq 6-3, 6-5(retd); Israr Gul beat Ahmed Asjad 7-5, 6-2; Shahzad Khan beat Shahid Afridi 6-0, 6-4; Yousaf Khalil beat Arham Attique 6-3, 6-3 and Ahmed Ch beat Ejaz Khan 6-2, 6-0.

In men’s doubles first round matches, Mudassar/Asad beat Imran/Bilal 6-0, 6-4, Ahmed/ Ibrahim beat Shaheen/Shahid 6-4, 6-2; Huzaifa/Shoaib beat Shahzad/Usman 6-3, 6-4; Ejaz/Asadullah beat Abbas/Shakir Ullah 6-4, 7-4, 10-7.

In the ladies singles first round matches, Meheq Khokhar beat Seher Aleem 6-1, 6-0; Ushna Suhail beat Mehvish Chistie 6-1, 6-1; Shimza Naz beat Mariam Mirza 6-0, 6-2; Esha Jawad beat Krisztina 6-1, 6-0; ZTBL’s Noor Malik beat Azeena Aleem 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Mehboob beat Seher Aleem 6-0, 6-1.

In boy U-18 singles first round matches, Bilal Asim, Hamid Israr, M Abdullah, Mahatir, Hassan Ali, Nalian Abbas, Uzair Khan, Sami Zeb, Hasheesh, Faizan, Kashan, Shoaib, Huzaifa, Zalan, Saim and Hamza emerged as winners.

In boys U-14 singles first round matches, Ahtesham Humayun, Yahya Musa, Abdullah Ahmad, Saim Shahzad, Ali Zain and Hamza Aasim were the winners.