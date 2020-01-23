Share:

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar yesterday sought suggestions from the masses to better the condition of graveyards situated in their respective areas. The DC has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the district administration in order to rid the graveyards of encroachments and land mafia. The administration of all the talukas have been ordered to conduct a survey of the graveyards such that the project of their restoration will be completed in supervision of DO Planning.

He said that millions of rupees were being provided to the district Sukkur for amending boundary walls, funeral yards, drainage system and lights in the graveyards.