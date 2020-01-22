Share:

SARGODHA-The Deputy Commissioner Sargodha has expressed apprehension that after damaging crops in Bhakkar and Khushab districts there was a high risk that locusts could damage crops in Sargodha district also.

The district administration has issued red alert to the agricultural and other concerned institutions to deal with the expected attack of locusts. It was revealed in a meeting presided over by the deputy commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Skeikh on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by ADCR Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali, ADCG Bilal Feroz, ADC Finance Yasir Bhatti, assistant commissioners of all six tehsils and officers of agriculture, plant protection and local government.

According to the red alert of PMDA, during the next two days, it was expected the locust will attack the scattered green areas of Tehsil Sahiwal, Sillanwali and at the adjoining areas of River Jhelum. The Deputy Commissioner had directed the officers of agriculture for starting exigent awareness drive to tell the cultivators regarding the expected damages by the locust attack while the deputy commissioner has also directed the department to red alert of machineries, vehicles and staff to be prepared for spray on crops.

He also directed the secretaries of union councils of local government department to making announcements at Mosques while he ordered for delivering pamphlets among the people and cultivators regarding the instruction of securing the crops from locust attack. Briefing the meeting PDMA has told that locust entered in Balochistan and Sindh province from Iran and now it was damaging the green areas of Bhakhar (Punjab) adding that the locust lays eggs in desert areas now it was expected that it would lay eggs in Sargodha, Sahiwal and Tehsil Sillawali .

Corporation offices

should perform or surrender, warns Commissioner

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood has warned the officers of Sargodha Corporation to improve their performance or surrender from government job.

The commissioner also directed the administration for imposing heavy fines to the people that do not take care of sanitation and cleanliness and throw dirt and garbage in streets, roads, colonies, Muhallas, hospitals, trade centers, markets and adjoining areas.

Addressing a meeting in connection with the Green and Clean Pakistan Index here at Conference Room on Wednesday the Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) and directed the PHA for adopting sense of responsibility for completing the purposes and targets.

The meeting was attended deputy commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Skeikh, additional commissioner Shahbaz hussain Naqvi, ADCG Bilal Feroz, Director LG Ilyas Choudhary, DD Development Shaifiq ur Rehman, MO Infrastructure Khalid Javed, and 7 sector incharges of Metropolitan.