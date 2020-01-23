Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on IPC has issued notice to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to ensure his presence in the next meeting or be ready to face the music. Earlier, the Senate Standing Committee on IPC met under the chair of Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir at Parliament House on Wednesday, while members Senator M Usman Khan Kakar, Faisal Pervaiz, Senior Joint Secretary Arif Ibrahim, Joint Secretary Mir Ijaz Hussain Talpur, Deputy Secretary Nisar Ahmed, Fayyaz-ul-Haq, DDG PSB M Azam Dar and PCB representative Amir Hamza were also present there. The committee took strong notice of Mani’s absence from the standing committee meeting on four occasions. Taking notice of the PCB chief’s attitude, Yaqoob asked Mani to make sure his presence in the next meeting and if he fails to do so, the matter will be referred to committee of rules of procedure and privileges. Yaqoob informed the committee members that the attitude of the IPC Ministry is also very non-professional. “The PCB chairman has been absent for four consecutive times form the meetings, while I am getting lot of calls from different quarters in his favour and this is not the way of dealing with things. Mani should have attended the meetings.” Senator Usman Khan said: “The current government is not taking parliament and committees seriously. The IPC Minister and the PCB chief must have been in the meeting. I strongly recommend serving notice to Mani to ensure his presence in next meeting.” The PCB representative Amir Hamza said: “The PCB chief is busy in making arrangements for Bangladesh team but he will be present in the next meeting.” Yaqoob said PCB is not taking the committee seriously and deferred its briefing. He also issued orders to serve notice to Mani.