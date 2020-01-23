Share:

RAWALPINDI - Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan has started countrywide movement against price-hike and unemployment by staging a massive protest demonstration in the City on Wednesday.

JI Pakistan Ameer Senator Siraj-Ul-Haq led the protest at a mammoth rally at Liaquat Bagh and warned the government to bring down the inflation or get ready to be packed. Besides him, scores of JI leaders and activists were chanting slogans against the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Ministers Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry and Provincial Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan.

“We want government to reduce the prices of basic commodities or get ready to go home,” said Siraj while addressing a charged crowd of large number of people from all walks of life. He said that the protest demonstrations will be held in every City under the banner of the JI.

He said that it seemed the only objective of this government was to suck the blood of the poor masses.

He said that those who created the shortage of flour and increased the price of sugar were all sitting in power corridors.

Protest held against price-hike

So, he questioned, how the Prime Minister could take action against his own colleagues. He lamented that people were not getting flour in a country which was the eighth largest producer of the crop in the world.

Quoting the statements of Dr Ishrat Hussain and FBR Chairman about bad governance and tax issues, he said that the PTI government even failed to introduce reform in a single sector during past 16 months of its rule. He said that Prime Minister claim to turn the country into a Madina-like-State proved a joke and PTI government also proved itself the agent of the status quo.

Warning the rulers against growing public anger, Siraj said that the masses were now running out of patience and not ready to bear this government anymore. He said that rulers must set their direction as soon as possible or they would never find a place to hide if the people took to the streets against them.

Coming hard on Imran Khan and members of his Cabinet, Siraj Ul Haq said that Khan and his stooges have completely failed in resolving the problems being faced by the masses. “

The Ministers of PTI led government are involved in making mockery of poor masses by stating eat one instead of two rotis to counter shortage of flour, he said, adding, that the masses have handed over the control of country to those who even could not run the affairs of their own houses. JI Deputy Chief Mian Aslam and JI Ameer Northern Punjab chapter Dr Salim also addressed the gathering. A large number of people holding placards and banner against inflation took part in the rally. Police made tight security arrangements to protect the participants of rally. Traffic got jammed due to presence of protestors on Murree Road.