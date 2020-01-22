Share:

OKARA (NNI): Two people were killed when an under-construction building collapsed in the Mohammad Ali Jinnah Road area of Okara on Wednesday. Rescue officials said thus far, two bodies have been retrieved from under the debris and shifted to a hospital. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nadeem Afzal and the SHO of the relevant police station are at the scene along with a contingent of police personnel. A rescue operation is underway amid fears that there may other people trapped under the debris. A four-storey building located at Sukkur’s Hussaini road had collapsed earlier this month, killing at least nine people and injuring many others. The building was 15-years-old and four brothers’ families were living in the four-storey building. Take a look: High-rise buildings blown up over court orders. Prior to that, a six-floor dilapidated building had collapsed in Soomra Gali, Ranchore Line in Karachi. No casualties were reported as residents were evacuated from the decrepit structure before the collapse.

No shortage of flour across Attock district: DC

ATTOCK (APP): Attock Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar has said that there is no shortage of flour across the Attock district and it is available at the rates fixed by the government. There are 39 flour mills in different areas of the district and food department is supplying 11000 bags of wheat to these flour mills. He said this while talking to newsmen here on Wednesday. Assistant Commissioner Attock Jannat Hussain Nekokara, District Food Controller Hasnat Asif, DO(Industries) Rabia Naseem and Special Price Control Magistrate Shafqat Sheikh was also present on the occasion. He said that on daily basis 33000 bags of flour were being supplied to market by the mills owners while sale points have also been set up in different areas of the district. He said that there was no shortage of the flour and so for no complaint has been received from any area. Ali Anan said that sufficient stock of wheat was available while demand for provision of 45 thousand metric ton wheat has been sent to the authorities concerned.

He said that assistant commissioners were visiting different areas on daily basis to remain in touch with people and to control over charging and hoarding. DC said that during this month Rs 1.6 million fine has been imposed on traders and shop keepers for their involvement in over charging and other violations.