QUETTA - At least 20 persons were injured when some unknown men threw a hand grenade at Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) election office in Dalbandin area of Chaghi district on Sunday evening.

According to police sources, unidentified men riding a motorbike hurled a hand grenade at an election office of BAP which went off, leaving 20 workers of BAP injured on the spot, in Killi Khuda-e-Reheem area. Police reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Four of the injured were being shifted to Quetta Civil hospital in view of their critical condition. Law enforcement agencies reached the site, cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

In another incident, at least three persons were injured in two different blasts including hand grenade and a landmine in Mach and Dera Bugti area of Balochistan.

Levies sources said on Sunday that two vehicle mechanics namely Subhan and Muhammad Waseem were working in their garage when unknown men came there and threw a hand grenade at them which went off at Mach area of Bolan district. As a result, they received serious injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Meanwhile, a man was injured when he hit the planted landmine beside the road near Batkhu area of Dera Bugti district, leaving him injured on the spot. The injured was rushed to nearby hospital for medical, whose identity could not be ascertained so far.

Security forces cordoned off the entire areas and started investigation both incidents.