Islamabad/Karachi - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has taken serious notice of IHC judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remarks in which he had blamed a particular state-run institution for interfering in the affairs of the judiciary.

The army also on Sunday while taking serious notice of the allegations levelled by the Islamabad High Court judge against state institutions requested the chief justice of Pakistan to initiate a probe to ascertain the veracity of the charges and take action accordingly.

“An honourable judge of Islamabad High Court of Pakistan has levelled serious allegations against state institutions, including honourable judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency,” said Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on twitter.

He said “proper investigations into the matter should be initiated to safeguard the sanctity and credibility of the state institutions”.

Prior to the ISPR DG’s tweet, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of the speech delivered by Justice Siddiqui alleging the interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

The top judge has sought a complete record of the speech from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

Justice Nisar, during his visit to Karachi, told reporters: “Being the top judge, I am making it abundantly clear that there is no pressure on us. We are working under the supremacy of the Constitution and the law.”

“Such statements are inconceivable and unacceptable,” he said adding that “he will take into consideration all possible legal actions on the matter”.

The top judge said that legal action would be taken and the facts of the matter will be brought before the public.

“No one can dare to put pressure on the judiciary,” he said clarifying that he wanted to apprise the public in their own interest, not because there was any pressure on the judiciary to do so.

A day earlier, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court, addressing the Rawalpindi Bar Association, had claimed a security agency’s personnel were manipulating judicial proceedings against the Sharif family.