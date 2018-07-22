Share:

KARACHI-Coca-Cola Pakistan proudly announces return of Pakistan’s leading music platform, Coke Studio , for its eleventh consecutive season with the opener, ‘Hum Dekhenge’.

Spearheaded by producers Ali Hamza and Zohaib Kazi, Coke Studio celebrates the message of unity, hope and peace through the words of Pakistan’s most revered poet and intellectual Mr Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

‘Hum Dekhenge’ is another jewel in the repertory of Mr Faiz’s Coke Studio lends to this powerful nazam the voice of over 70 talented artists to bring new life to ‘Hum Dekhenge.

This season of Coke Studio intends to bring back a musical fusion of exciting elements and diverse influence, ranging from traditional Eastern, modern Western and regionally inspired music. The show is all set to begin in August. Coke Studio Season 11 aims at introducing new genres and fusion where featured artists explore their heritage while showcasing unique styles.

“This year’s journey of Coke Studio began with ‘Coke Studio Explorer’ to discover music and stories from across Pakistan.

As we move closer towards the launch of the Season 11 of the show, we couldn’t be more confident about the power of human stories coming together to form a bigger picture. With a three years’ tradition of doing artist reveals with a track which inspire the ‘Pakistani at’ in all of us – there couldn’t be a better choice for a track than: Hum Dekhenge - A song, sung by the people of Pakistan, for the people of Pakistan! In its 11th year, we aim to showcase the diverse cultures and languages across all provinces without the boundaries that bound us to celebrate who we are, where we are and what we are – on Coke Studio ,”said the producers, Ali Hamza and Zohaib Kazi.