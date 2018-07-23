Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday came down hard on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) saying both parties signed a Charter of Democracy (CoD)to give each other free hand for corruption and looting Pakistan.

Addressing a public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah in connection with his election campaign, Khan said, ““It was a pact between two parties to take turns in the government and corruption. You let us loot freely, then we will let you loot freely.”

He said plundering of national kitty was the main reason behind miserable condition of the country and Pakistanis.

PTI leaders Ali Zaidi, Dr Arif Alvi, Imran Ismail, Naimul Haq, Amir Liaquat Hussain, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Fridous Shamim Naqvi, Khurramsher Zaman and others were also present on the occasion.

Expressing grief over assassination of PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur in a bomb attack in DI Khan, he said the PTI leader had earlier escaped a suicide attack but it was unfortunate this time brave Ikramullah was martyred.

“Today we are facing terrorism just because of the rulers who took the decision to fight other’s war and if we were given chance, none of the other country would be allowed to use Pakistan for its personal gains.

“I am sorry that PTI failed to establish organizational structure in Sindh province, especially in Karachi. In past, it was very hard to establish party structure in Karachi due to mafia-based rule of MQM but today thanks to my PTI members those worked despite presence of mafias.”

Even in interior Sindh, PPP’s Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur carried out killing of people and in Karachi used Uzair Baloch to keep the atmosphere of terror.

The situation of Karachi and interior Sindh was worse than 5,000 years old civilization of Mohen-jo-Daro and long tale of corruption is behind all the damages,” said Khan and called people of Karachi to use golden opportunity to change the fate of the entire country.

Similarly in Punjab, Abid Boxer had admitted about the extrajudicial killings in Punjab on the direction of Shehbaz Sharif.

“We are against the mafias running powerful system in the entire country and hopefully would mark victory against the mafia rule on July 25,” he added.

The essential commodities were witnessing sky rocketing increase in prices and Pak-Rupee was getting devalued each day, said.

Nawaz after stealing 300billion and establishing his empire aboard is trying to become political prisoner. Nawaz is trying to copy Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and thinks that after robbing the national exchequers he would be declared a hero.

Karachi played a key role in the politics of the country and key movements was initiated from Karachi. PTI has not fielded experienced candidates from constituencies of Sind province but if you want change and want to put Pakistan on path of progress then you have to come out to vote in favour of PTI’s candidate as it is the only way to get rid of corrupt mafia rules, said Imran.

About five years ago, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province was facing numerous issues but PTI taking provincial role took immediate measures to provide relief to the masses. Initially police were depoliticized and efforts were made to eliminate corruption from every department.

PTI`s provincial government made tremendous progress and became role model for the entire country. PTI after coming into power would make bring revolutionary change in the entire system of country, claimed Imran.

He said that PPP elected from interior Sindh never thought about the people of Karachi while MQM elected representatives always made decries over lack of powers. PTI has emerged as an alternative force for the people of Karachi, said Imran.

Criticizing international and Indian media, Imran said that an impression was being given that PTI was backed by Pak-army. PTI had held massive gatherings across the country while other political parties were holding small meetings.

The massive participation of people in PTIs gathering was evident that party enjoyed huge public support and it was not being backed by any security agencies or army. The entire story carries a wicked plan to defame the Pakistan Army and destabilize Pakistan at the time of general election.

“I was labeled ‘Taliban Khan’ when I suggested the Pakistan Army to ignore ‘Do More’ demand, said Imran adding, that he never wanted the army to be used by the foreign players.

We have tendered the sacrifices of more than 70,000 lives of Pakistani soldiers and civilians whereas we should be thankful to our army who is still safeguarding us from the enemies otherwise Pakistan might have been divided into four parts.”

Lambasting Hameed Haroon over his views about PTI, Imran said that Haroon had come up with narrative the PTI is a robot being controlled by Pakistan Army.

Haroon instead of propagating against the Pakistan Army and Democratic Political force of country-PTI should narrate about the remaining two political parties-PPP,PML-Nawaz- those remained in rule and ruined democratic norms.