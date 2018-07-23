Share:

Islamabad - A day after his outburst against security agencies for allegedly interfering in judicial affairs, Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Justice Saqib Nisar requesting him to constitute a commission to probe the “authenticity and truthfulness of his factual disclosures” he had made during his address to lawyers in Rawalpindi.

In the letter, Justice Siddiqui has said that “If an independent commission holds that there was no reality in the facts presented in the meeting of the District Bar Association Rawalpindi, I am ready to face the consequences but at the same time, I have a right to enquire that if my presented facts proved correct what would be the fate of those persons, be they serving army personnel who are involved in manipulating the judicial system.”

In the letter, he has maintained that “it is a matter of concern that the independence of my institution has been compromised by the intervention of few individuals of the prestigious institution of the army and its allied agencies. On different occasions, I have pointed out this intervention, as a result of which, I am facing a reference along with another fabricated reference”.

He said the executive body of the district bar association, through its president, invited him to address the bar on July 21 and he, being a member of the same bar, accepted the invitation. He continued that “this meeting was attended by a large number of lawyers including office-bearers of DBA Rawalpindi, HCBA Rawalpindi and Islamabad, members of the Punjab Bar Council and media persons”.

“During my address, I presented certain prevailing facts, relevant to the applicability of the Constitution, rule of law, independence of bar and bench and dispensation of justice. It appeared that facts divulged by me did not please some corners, therefore, a false and malicious campaign was launched on the social and electronic media. I came to know through the social media and the press release of the PRO of the Supreme Court that your lordship also expressed instant annoyance without verification of facts presented by me. It is noted that such outburst of anger from your lordship against me are not new and unusual,” said the letter written by Justice Siddiqui.

He said in these particular circumstances when the DG ISPR made a request for an inquiry should be honoured. “I also request your lordship to constitute a commission to probe the authenticity and truthfulness of the presented facts,” said the letter.

Justice Siddiqui has also demanded in the letter that “after the constitution of the commission, the chief justice issue directives for proceedings in the open court where lawyers, media and civil society members should be permitted to attend the proceedings and report the same.”

Justice Siddiqui said: “I further request that any serving or retired judge of honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan, who has not taken oath under the PCO, may kindly be appointed as the commission.”