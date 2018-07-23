Share:

Islamabad - In the wake of the terrorist attacks on the candidates running their election campaign in Bannu and D I Khan, security was on Sunday stepped up further in the capital city. Security has been beefed up at the bus stands, parks, public places and other vital installations. The sleuths of the Special branch and the other intelligence agencies have also been roped in, and the security division has been asked to form a strategy to deal with potential threats to the election activities and candidates in the federal capital.

The local police have been asked to remain extra vigil and quick response teams have also been deployed in several parts of the city for prompt response in case of an emergency situation. Rangers and police would jointly patrol the city roads. The alert will continue until general elections on July 25.