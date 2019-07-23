Share:

MIRPUR-The first two positions were clinched by girl students in the annual matriculation examination (Part II Composite 2019) held under the auspices of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (AJK BISE).

The AJK BISE announced the results of the annual Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination (Part-II composite 2019) here on Monday. The girl students remained atop by securing two of the three top positions in the examination with exceptional distinctions in overall results.

All the first top 64 positions-holding students belong to private-sector schools in various parts of AJK including Mirpur district.

Not a single government-sector school could secure any visible position in the examination across AJK. This fact is self-explanatory of the extremely poor performance of the public-sector educational institutions in AJK.

“A total of 46710 candidates, both boys and girls, out of a total 61795 candidates have qualified the SSC examination 2019 held under the auspices of the AJK BISE”, declared Prof Shahid Munir Jaraal, Chairman AJK BISE, while unveiling the first top 64 positions-holders appeared in the examination, in a news conference at BISE complex here. “The pass percentage remained 75.59 percent,” the AJK BISE chairman said. Unveiling break up of the results, the Controller Examination (Schools) Naeem Shahid Chaudhry said that those who passed the examination included 39404 regular and 70306 private candidates.

He said that a total of 62786 candidates (both boys and girls) applied for appearing in the examination. Of these, a total 61795 candidates appeared in the examination of which 46710 candidates managed to pass the examination. “Thus the overall pass percentage remained 75.59 percent while the overall result of regular candidates remained 85.36 percent, and the overall result of private candidates remained 46.73 percent,” he added.

Unveiling the names of the overall first top three positions-holding students in the overall examination, the Chairman AJK BISE said that Syeda Sehrish Bukhari d/o Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Shah, (Roll No. 107333) of Read Foundation High School Panjera, Kotli District secured first position in the examination by bagging 1084 marks out of total 1100 marks.

Similarly, Kiran Zubair d/o Zubair Ahmed Anjum (Roll No. 107334) of same Read Foundation School, Panjeira, Kotli District secured 2nd position by obtaining 1082 out of total 1100 marks. Likewise, Abdul Qadoos s/o Abdul Shakoor Khalid, (Roll No. 134147) of Cadet College Pallandri (Sudhanoti District) secured 3rd position by securing 1080 out of total 1100 marks in the exam. The result will be available on the website of AJK BISE - http://www.ajkbise.net on Monday. Besides, the results could also be obtained through SMS from all networks of cellular phones writing Roll number AJK - and sending it to 5050.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest, Chairman AJK BISE Prof Shahid Munir Jaraal said that under the dynamic leadership and special directives of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, the AJK BISE was determined to introduce reforms in order to ensure more transparency in the examination system harmonious to the need of the modern age - primarily under the spirit to produce quality future architects of the nation.

While elaborating the curricular activities of the BISE, the BISE chairman reiterated that his institution was determined to maintain a foolproof and transparent examination system on latest grounds under the aegis of the board to ensure the maintenance of high principles and credibility of the institution for the sake of establishment of the trend of competition among the students throughout AJK. Besides, AJK BISE Chairman Prof Munir Jaraal, Controller Examination (Schools) Naeem Shahid and Ziaullah Joshi, focal person MD Tahir and other officials of the board highlighted the importance of curricular and co-curricular activities besides informing participants about developments for the most transparent examination system of the BISE.

The result cards of regular candidates have been sent to the heads of their respective colleges whereas the result cards of private candidates have been sent through registered mail on their respective addresses. The result of the candidates, against whom the arrears of the admission fee were lying, has been delayed but will be released on removal of the objections on submission of application with Rs800 as fee within 30 days from the date of announcement of the results.

The admission forms to appear in the supplementary SSC examinartion-2019 could be submitted to the office of the board by the stipulated last date of 08.08.2019 with single fee, by 15.08.2019 with double fee and by 22.08.2019 with triple fee. “The admission forms reaching after the above stipulated dates will not be entertained,” the BISE said.