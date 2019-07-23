Share:

GHOTKI - The NA-205 by-poll is going to be held today under tight security arrangements as 3,200 police personnel supported by 1,055 Army jawans, 900 Rangers personnel and 100 policewomen will perform their duties at 290 polling stations.

125 polling stations are considered most sensitive due to tough competition between two Mahar group candidates. The total number of registered voters in constituency is 360,875 as out of which 201,980 are male registered voters whereas 158,895 are the female registered voters. Historically the constituency is considered is the stronghold of Mahar family in general election of 2018 Sardar Ali Mohamed Mahar was elected MNA and he was made federal minister. The seat fell vacant after sudden demise of Sardar Ali Mohamed Mahar owing to prolonged illness.

A total of nine candidates are contesting election out of which two are considered the strong contenders especially the independent candidate, son of late Sardar Ali Mohamed Mahar the young Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar and his maternal uncle Mohamed Bux Mahar. Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar independent candidate is supported by GDA’s Ali Gohar Mahar and PTI Sindh whereas five ex ministers of PPP are the running the campaign of PPP candidate Mohammad Bux Mahar.

It is expected that independent candidate Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar will return as victorious since Ali Gohar Mahar is the strong figure in the Ghotki district and the late Sardar Ali Mohamed Mahar, father of independent candidate Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar having done a lot social economic welfare projects and schemes throughout district.

On the other hands, PPP Sindh government and five ex-ministers of Sindh cabinet are running the campaign of their candidate.