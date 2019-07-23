Share:

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday has completed investigation against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah and declared him guilty in the drug smuggling case.

According to details, the challan against PML-N‘s Punjab president has been submitted in the court while the hearing of the case will resume on July 30.

Police personnel had also registered nine cases against four front men of Rana Sanaullah in connection with the matter.

Earlier, District and sessions court in Lahore had rejected plea seeking permission for homemade food for PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah at camp jail.

Sanaullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter and a fierce critic of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, was arrested by the ANF for his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore.

The ANF officials had claimed to have seized 15 kilograms of heroin from Sanaullah’s vehicle while they had also detained PML-N leader’s guard for taking the law into hands.