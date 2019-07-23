Share:

CHITRAL-A private education institute marked the successful completion of an intensive Early Childhood Development (ECD) Program organised at Seen Lasht, Chitral.

A total of 15 female teachers participated in the two-week program, consisting of 125 hours, and received hands-on training to engage 3-5 year old children in an active learning environment so as to enhance their social, physical, emotional, cognitive, creative, and moral development. These participates, belonging to various villages in Chitral, were involved in learning about brain, child development, preparing effective teaching aids, learning poems and stories, creative and artistic activities, etc. - all in an effort to make learning interesting and engaging for children. They presented practical lessons, thereby helping each other to enhance their capacities.

The trainee teachers eagerly participated in the program with enthusiasm and were actively engaged. The visiting Consultant from Toronto, Canada, Yasmin Khan who travelled to Chitral to share best practices was very impressed by the eagerness of the participants. A local trainer with ECD experience, EES Principal Mrs Gul Hawa was part of the faculty and local visiting ECD trainers, Rashida Rahim Baig and Farhan Mussarat were invited to share their expertise.

According to the Director of EEEI, Zohran Shah, this ECD training program, is part of a five-year strategic plan of EEEI which aims to provide quality early childhood education at the village level through its Parvarish Program. The Parvarish program will also endeavour to empower educated women in the villages to use their education for gainful employment while serving their own communities. Six pilot ECD canters will be set up this year by the graduating teachers with management support from EEEI and financial provision from Dr Mir Baiz Khan.