ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Mustafa Irfan has been creating waves in squash circles and keen to win all major titles for Pakistan.

In an interview with The Nation, Mustafa said: “I started playing squash because of my father, Muhammad Irfan Asghar, was a squash player and also remained the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) secretary. With passion, hard work and devotion towards squash and only in six months, I have been able to beat top junior players of Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) Peshawar. I have also played cricket, my dad is a squash player, so I decided to peruse career in squash.”

The youngster said he loves the way the Egyptian magician former world champion Ramey Ashore had played squash, as his style, technique and command was truly remarkable. “I would love to become a true champion like Ramey Ashore, who always remained down to earth and we also need to follow his footsteps. Achieving something in life doesn’t mean, one should adopt arrogance and rude behaviour, rather one must be humble. Fans are everything for a sportsman, if our behaviour is irritating and we don’t respect our fans, we can never become true champions of hearts.”

He said he trains for two hours in the afternoon, as he is a student of 5th class at Fizai School, Peshawar. “I have to give ample time to studies as I want to continue studies and squash together. No matter, I have to sleep less, but I won’t stop playing squash. My ambition is to scale down new heights. I will definitely, like my father, join the Pakistan armed forces, as it is our pride, but I will continue my squash as well.

“Pakistan has great honour of ruling the world of squash for many decades. Bit it hurts that despite all-out support and best facilities, coaching, investment by Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Squash Federation, players are letting the country and them down. When I started playing squash, I had made up my mind to beat every opponent. I am grateful to my coaches here at Hashim Khan Complex and especially Sir Tahir Iqbal for coaching and training me well,” he added.

Mustafa is also a fan of Chelsea Football Club, which plays in English Premier League. “I am madly in love with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.” He said PAF is doing a remarkable job of helping future stars of Pakistan. “I know worldwide, players have to pay to use courts, but in Pakistan, we not only utilise free of cost courts, facilities, training and coaches but also get free rackets, balls, shoes and squash bag with gears.

“These days, it is too tough for layman to afford squash. Without PAF, squash would have long died in Pakistan. I know I am just 10 and playing in U-11 and I want to win all the titles, which were won by our legends and it is very much possible, as the federation is also putting lot of efforts. Now it is up to players, how they pay back huge investment. It is my promise that I will try to win world open and help Pakistan team win titles,” Mustafa concluded.