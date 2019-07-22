Share:

PESHAWAR - The Under-11 and Under-13 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship will commence today (Tuesday) here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

This was stated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association (KPSA) Secretary Munawar Zaman here on Monday. He said that arrangements in this connection have already been completed. He informed that a total of 64 players will be taking part in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. The opening ceremony of the championship will be held at 3.00 p.m. Additional Chief Secretary, Shahzad Bangash, Senior Vice President and Secretary Irrigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan will also present on the occasion.