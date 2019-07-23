Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was selfish who does not speak about Pakistanis but himself.

Bilawal alleged that Imran Khan – who is in Washington on an official visit - was a “ruler” not a leader. “Pity even when representing our country abroad PM can’t get of his container. Imran (Khan) is a ruler not a leader. Need a leader who speaks for all Pakistanis not just for himself. If the government does opposition and opposition does opposition then who’s left to run the country,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a gathering of the Pakistani diaspora at the Capital One Arena in Washington, and warned that plunderers of national wealth were desperately seeking amnesty, adding he will not compromise on the accountability.

Imran Khan said the previous rulers would have to return the looted money if they wanted to get rid of jail or go abroad. The PM said Naya (new) Pakistan was a place now where any public office holder is accountable to the public.

In a previous tweet, Bilawal had said the government was carrying out “selected accountability” and “selected arrests.” He maintained the government acts “only expose our selected government.” “Arrests of opposition, censorship of media and selected government. Nothing ‘Naya (new)’ about this Pakistan. It’s the same old Zia (Ziaul Haq)/Musharraf (Pervez Musharraf) type dictatorial Pakistan. Such tactics will not deter the resistance,” he had said.

PML-N blasts Imran Khan’s Washington speech

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said the PM’s speech in Washington “crossed all boundaries of poor taste and norms.” “Diplomats in Islamabad were shocked and embarrassed for Pakistan at this polarising talk abroad. Forget the signal to investors that Pakistan is divided and unstable, he pointed to volatility as the new normal,” she remarked.

PPP lawmaker Nafisa Shah said Imran Khan had vented his anger after receiving a cold reception in the United States. “His speech was not that of a PM but a PTI leader. Imran Khan is scared of the PPP and Bilawal that’s why he always makes false allegations,” she added.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) blasted Imran Khan’s address in Washington saying it was identical to his past speeches at the D-Chowk - when he led a protest campaign against the PML-N-led government.

Speaking at a news conference here along with Marryium Aurangzeb and Musaddiq Malik, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no vision and or experience.

“Imran Khan has earned disgrace for the country by his politics of accusations. National Accountability Bureau is being used to protect the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government,” he alleged.

Iqbal said worst dictatorship had been imposed on the country. “Character assassination of opposition leaders is order of the day.

They (opposition members) are being arrested. We will not compromise on the rule of law and constitution,” he contended.

He said decisions made by public were not implemented in last 72 years and “we (the PML-N) would not let ruin the country for next 72 years. The time has come for a decisive struggle and PML-N will fight for next generations.”