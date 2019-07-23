Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump has accepted the offer to visit Pakistan upon the invitation extended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

FM Qureshi was addressing a press conference, where he said that the matters pertaining to the US President Trump’s visit will be agreed upon soon.

In his address in Washington, the foreign minister said that the trade volume between the two countries is not sufficient and it should increase by 100 per cent.

He said that previously Pakistan-US ties took a cold turn but now they have improved and the government is serious to re-establish better ties.

On the issue of the Financial Action Task Force, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan has created confidence regarding putting an end to terror-financing and money laundering.

Earlier, during the meeting between US President Trump and PM Imran, a journalist asked the US president if he would like to visit Pakistan.

Trump jibed that PM Imran had not extended the invitation but if given he would definitely accept it to visit Pakistan.