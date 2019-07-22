Share:

PESHAWAR - Wapda hammered KPT 3-0 and Navy outclassed PTV 2-0 in the National Challenge Football Cup 2019 matches at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on late Sunday night.

In the first match, thanks to Zubair, Ashfaq and Adnan, Wapda simply routed KPT 3-0. National coach Tariq Lutfi and Siddiq Sheikh were chief guest on the occasion. The teams were introduced to the chief guests.

In the second match played under floodlights, Navy and PTV played a high voltage match. The score remained 0-0 in the first half. Adeel Ahmed gave Navy lead in the 66th minute of the second half with a stunning goal. Navy kept immense pressure on PTV, but helped by some outstanding goalkeeping by PTV goalie and brilliant defending denied Navy of scoring further.

In the dying moments of the match, Abdul Rehman scored the second goal to steer Navy to victory. Irshad-ul-Haq and Younus Lal were the referees, Adeel Anwar, Zeeshan Ali, Saddam Hussain, Naseer-ud-din, Shoukat Hussain and Akbar Dost were assistants and Qazi Asif was match commissioner.