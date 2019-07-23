Share:

Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned the hearing of video scandal case for three weeks besides summoning FIA inquiry report from Attorney General (AG).

Government has taken stance article is there and contempt of court and forum like FIA is functioning, then the present petitions should be dismissed.

SC remarked “ we will not dive into darkness. First of all we want to see what is there in the inquiry report. Prime Minister (PM) has also said that we should take suo moto notice on this matter but we will not take any action at some one’s behest. If we have to do anything then we ourselves will do it. We will decide on Judge conduct. As per affidavit judge was pressurized in connection with video message.

A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa took up the case for hearing Tuesday.

AG Anwar Mansoor Khan argued through petition request has been made for constitution of the judicial commission. One request has been made to initiate action against judge Arshid Malik. All the facts have come before the court and affidavit of the judge has also been filed in this regard. Arshid Malik has filed a complaint in FIA. Case has been registered under FIA Cyber Crime Act on the filing of a complaint under electronic crime act. Under section 20 of electronic crime act punishment of 3 years and a fine of Rs one million can be awarded. The sentence for blackmailing someone by making his obscene picture or photo stands at 5 years term in jail and fine to the tune of Rs 5 million. Under section 13 punishment of 3 years and fine amounting to Rs 2.5 lac can be awarded for electronic forgery. As per FIA, the accused Mian Tariq Mehmood has been arrested and after seeking his remand twice he has now been sent to jail. A land cruiser was recovered from the accused Mian Tariq.

He said according to Mian Tariq the cheque which was given to him could not be cashed. Mian Tariq has several videos of judge Arshid Malik. Some videos have been sold out to Mian Salim Raza who provided these videos to Nasir Butt and now Nasir Butt has gone abroad. The investigations are underway in this connection and FIA is reaching more suspects. The videos available in USB have been obtained and these all videos have been used for blackmailing.