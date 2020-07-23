Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Bahawalpur Divison Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that all available resources are being utilized for the extermination of locust from Bahawalpur division and to stop their procreation in the area. He maintained while presiding over a meeting at Conference Room of his office on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, DC Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, DC Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad, Director Health Bahawalpur Dr Tanveer Hussaina and other concerned officers. Commissioner said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab had provided 28 spray vehicles for locust. He said that camps of spray teams would be set up at various locations in Cholistan while control rooms would be established at the offices of all the three Deputy Commissioners and Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority. He directed the concerned officers to be more vigilant against locust and show no negligence in this matter.