LAHORE - CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed and SSP Admin Capt (Retd) Liaquat Ali Malik distributed checks of corona compensation among 25 police personnel. Zulfiqar Hameed distributed checks among 25 officials including traffic wardens Kashif Inayat, Umar Jamil, Inamul Haq Zaheer, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Saeed, Irfan Sajjad, Hussain Raza and Traffic Assistant Muhammad Waqas. Zulfiqar Hameed said that the policemen were performing their duties in the corona epidemic without any fear or danger. About 395 officers and officers of Lahore police defeated the corona epidemic and resumed their duties, he said. Only 36 officers of Lahore police are quarantined and 5 officers of Lahore police sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, he added. He further said that Lahore police has ensured the safety and security of the citizens by putting aside all kinds of situations behind them. On this occasion, SSP Admin Capt (Retd) Liaquat Ali Malik said that corona compensation checks are being distributed to all the personnel in a phased manner. A total of 209 corona compensation checks have been issued to all the personnel, he said. In addition, on the directives of Lahore Police Chief Zulfiqar Hameed, Liaquat Ali Malik distributed checks of dowry fund and medical assistance among 21 police personnel, 7 personnel under the dowry fund, and 14 personnel under medical assistance. Multi-denomination checks were distributed. Liaquat Ali Malik said that Lahore police is like a family and the welfare of the personnel is the first priority while financial assistance of the personnel and payment of dues are being ensured immediately.