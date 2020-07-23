Share:

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan are trying to give concessions similar to the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

In a speech in the National Assembly, where a recent ordinance related to convicted Indian spy Jadhav’s appeal against military court verdict was being discussed, Bilawal said that the prime minister, since day one, has been saying that he will not give an NRO to anyone.

“The amount of NROs PM Imran gave, in the history of Pakistan, no dictator or leader has [ever] given,” said the PPP leader, adding that when the Senate took up the matter of the Indian spy, the government issued an ordinance in this regard.

The PPP responded to an earlier statement of PTI Senator and minister Shireen Mazari, who said that the PTI (when in opposition) had taken a stance against accepting the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice in the case.

“If you are not acknowledging the jurisdiction of the international courts that does not mean you give NRO through the Pakistani laws to an Indian spy,” retorted Bilawal, as the opposition members thumped their desks in approval.

Bilawal said that PTI minister Murad Saeed came forward for the defence of the Indian spy , saying that the party will not accept the government's ordinance regarding Jadhav’s appeal.

On Wednesday, the government had approached the Islamabad High Court to appoint a legal representative for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.