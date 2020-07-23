Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif till August 17 in money laundering and assets beyond income cases.

During the hearing, the court has excused itself from hearing the case and referred it to other bench.

On the occasion, strict security arrangements have been taken to avoid any untoward situation.

Earlier on July 16, LHC had extended interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif till July 23 in the same cases.

On June 1, Shehbaz Sharif had filed a bail plea in LHC to avoid arrest in assets beyond means and money laundering cases.

The opposition leader, in his plea, took the stance that NAB might arrest him in a pending inquiry. The anti-corruption watchdog had prepared the case with malicious intentions as he has been declaring his assets regularly, Shehbaz stated.

NAB had arrested Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam and Ramzan Sugar Mills case in October 2018 and November 2018 respectively.

The PML-N president had failed to satisfy the probing team of the bureau during the investigation and was ultimately arrested.

In February, 2019, LHC had ordered to release Shehbaz Sharif after approving his bail pleas in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing Scheme cases.