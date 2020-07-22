Share:

RAWALPINDI - The representatives of Muslim and Christian community on Wednesday agreed over promoting inter-faith harmony in the society. Special Representative Arch Bishop Rawalpindi-Islamabad, Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar called on Khateeb Markazi Jamia Masjid/Zonal Khateeb Auqaf Rawalpindi, Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi here. Both the dignitaries agreed to carry forward the agenda of inter-faith harmony in best interest of the society and country. According to a press release, speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal appreciated the efforts of the Christian community for promoting harmony among different religions in the country.

The Special Representative of the Arch Bishop conveyed special message of the Arch Bishop to the Muslim scholar and also threw light on the role of ulema for promoting peace in the society. He told the religious leader that they, on the direction of Arch Bishop Dr. Joseph Arshad, were holding meetings with the notable Muslim scholars to promote harmony and peace in the society.