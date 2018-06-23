Share:

Islamabad - The Special Branch of Islamabad police have declared 53 out of 750 polling stations in Islamabad sensitive for polling on July 25 in connection with general elections-2018.

According to the police’s confidential report, the political workers of opposing candidates can resort to violence at these polling stations which may lead to loss of life and property. It said that 18 such polling stations fall under Koral police station’s jurisdiction, 3 under Nilor police station, 4 under Industrial Area police station and 2 under Shehzad Town, Sihala, Kohsar and Bani Gala police stations each. Similarly, 3 police stations falling under the limits of Bhara Kahu police station and 11 under the limits of Aabpara police station have been declared sensitive.

The sensitive polling stations include Asfand Khan Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-V), Sharif Abad (Male polling station); Union Council Kirpa at Ali Pur; Islamabad Model College for Girls, Kirpa (Male); Islamabad Model School for Boys (I-V), Chinot Banigial (Combined); Islamabad Model School for Boys Sigga (Combined); Islamabad Model School for Boys, Darwala (Male); Ghassan Khan Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-VIII), Koral (Male); Ghassan Khan Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-VIII), Koral (Female); Shaheer Khan Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-X), Dhaliala; Ali Trust Model College Lahtrar Road Khanna Dak (Male); Shair Shah Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-X), Khanna Dak (Male); Zeeshan Shafique Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-V), Khadrapper (Male); Abdullah Shah Shaheed Model School for Boys (VI-X), Jhangi Syedan (Male); Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-V), Gohra Masst (Male); Islamabad Model College for Girls Pind Malkan (Male); Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-V) Peija (Combined); Ghassan Khan Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-VIII), Koral (Male) Part-III. These polling stations fall in the limits of Koral police station.

The sensitive polling stations falling within the limits of Nilore police station include Islamabad Model School for Boys, Sihala (Male polling station); Islamabad Model School for Boys (I-V), Teermah Syedan (Male) and Sahiban Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-X), Herno Thanda Pani (Male).

Sensitive polling stations in the limits of Sihala police station include Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-V), Sihala Khurd (Male polling station); Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-V) Sihala Khurd (Female); Islamabad Model School for Girls (VI-X) Sihala (Male); Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-V), Bhangril (Combined); Hameed Aziz Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-V), Bhangril Khurd (Combined); Uzair Ali Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-X), Hanni Saran (Male); Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-VIII), Rajwal (Male); Islamabad Model College for Girls Humak (Male) and Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-V), Humak (Combined).

The polling stations declared sensitive in the limits of Aabpara police station include Islamabad Model School for Girls (VI-X), G-6/2 (Male polling station); Islamabad Model School for Girls (VI-X), G-6/2 (Combined); Shafique-ur-Rehman Model College for Boys (VI-XII), G-7/2 (Male); Shafique-ur-Rehman Model College for Boys (VI-XII), G-7/2 (Female); Islamabad Model School (I-V) # 2, G-7/2 (Male); Islamabad Model School (I-V) # 1, G-7/2 (Male); Islamabad Model School (I-V), G-7/3 (Male); Khushnood Zaib Shaheed Model School for Boys (VI-X), G-7/3-1 (Male); Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-VIII) G-7/3-1 (Male); Tanveer Hussain Shaheed Model College for Boys (VI-XII), G-7/4 (Male) and Islamabad Model School for Girls (VI-X), G-7/1 (Male).

The sensitive polling stations falling in the limits of Kohsar police station include Nangial Tariq Shaheed Model school for Boys (V-X), F-6/2 #8 (Male) and Islamabad Model College for Girls #1 (Postgraduate), F-7/4 (Male). Shahzad Town Area’s sensitive police stations include Basic Health Unit Tarlai, Tramri (Male) and Islamabad Model College for Girls, Tarlai (Male). Sensitive polling stations in the limits of Bani Gala police station include Shaheed Model College for Boys (VI-XII), Pind Begwal (Combined) and Zeeshan Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-X), Kurri (Male). Bhara Kahu area’s sensitive polling stations include Islamabad Model School for Boys, Mohalla Kot Hathiyal; Islamabad Model School for Boys, Bhara Kahu Bazar Mohalla Kot Hathiyal and Islamabad Model School for Girls, Shah Pur.

The polling stations which have been declared sensitive in the limits of Industrial Area police station include Islamabad Model School #2 (I-V); Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-VIII) street # 35, I-9/4; Islamabad Model College for Girls, I-9/1 and Islamabad Model School for Boys, I-9/1.

Meanwhile, the ICT Administration has decided to ensure strict implementation of Election Commission’s code of conduct for the general elections-2018 in Islamabad Capital Territory. The decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Joudat Ayaz here on Friday. The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Jan Muhammad; Director Administration Asim Ayub; ADC (G) Shoaib Ali SSP Islamabad, Najeeb ur Rehman Bagvi; AIG, Special Branch, Liaqat Hayat Niazi; DIG, Security, Waqar Ahmed Chohan and representatives of the intelligence agencies. The participants of the meeting reviewed general law and order situation in Islamabad with reference to upcoming general elections and security arrangements for the Election Commission buildings, polling staff and polling stations including printing press security matters.

Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Joudat Ayaz, while addressing the participants of the meeting, directed them to ensure effective coordination among all the concerned departments and timely sharing intelligence reports. ADC (G) Shoaib Ali informed the meeting that contingency plan is being finalized in coordination with all the concerned departments and with active support of the law-enforcement agencies. He further told the meeting that all the facilities at the polling stations including drinking water, electricity, ramps for the disabled, washrooms would be ensured and survey in this regard has been completed. He further said that installation of CCTV cameras at the polling station would be ensured.

The meeting was informed that a control room will be established in the office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad on the occasion of general elections and main control room will be established in Safe City Control Room and the polling stations would be connected with the safe city center. SSP, Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi informed the participants about the deployment plan of police force at the polling stations and other buildings.