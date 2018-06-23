Share:

Attock - The district returning officer at Attock today summoned the candidates for NA 55 Attock and ordered them to ensure compliance of the code of conduct of political parties for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections. He ordered the district administration to remove all the hoardings, bill boards and panaflexes installed in violation of the code and submit compliance reports by Monday. The DRO had summoned former Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad PMLN and Former District Nazim Attock Major Tahir Sadiq PTI (both candidates for NA 55 Attock) on the complaint of Chairman Communist Party Of Pakistan Engineer Jameel Malik who is also candidate for the same constituency. Jameel Malik in his complaint had alleged that the aforesaid candidates were clearly violating the rules and installing king size hoardings and panaflexes as both were rich and influential. The DRO informed the candidates that in case of non omliance of the code of conduct they can be disqualified under Rule 59 for political parties.The DRO maintained that the orders of removal of banners / hoardings would be strictly implemented as per the code of conduct across the district.

muhammad sabrin