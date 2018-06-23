Share:

DADU - Five people were killed in the jurisdiction of section (B) police station near Bouk Stop on Friday.

According to police, seven people were standing at Bouk Stop on Indus Highway when they were attacked by some unknown people. As a result, five people died on the spot. They were identified as Arbab, Muhammad Mithal, Hidayatullah, Khadim and Mashooque Lashari and Shahid and Azam were injured severely. Dadu SSP Tanweer Husain said that three years back, two persons of Marri group were killed by Lashari group so they took revenge of their people.

People of Lashari group blocked the Indus Highway. The SSP assured the protesters of arresting the killers soon. All the exit points of Dadu district had been closed and police patrolling was continue throughout the district.

Kashmore gets new SSP

SSP Haider Raza assumed the charge of Kashmore police chief here on Friday.

Haider called two separate introductory meetings with local journalists and police officials at his office. In that meeting all DSPs, station house officers, sub inspectors, assistant sub inspectors, sheet branch, IT branch, reader branch and other staff were participated.

Addressing on the occasion, he said: “It is police responsibility to protect the lives and property of the citizens.” He directed to police officials always be on their toes and as soon as possible reach the crime scene. He instructed to police especially SHOs to ensure the peace all the costs in their respective areas. Police must adopt proactive approach for improve the image of Kashmore police, he added. The SSP also held a meeting with journalist where various issues regarding law and order were discussed. He said that media always have played a vital role in the society. The relationship between press and police would be continued as both depend on each other for the information as their actions in term of public communities is having an impact on individual whether right or wrong, he added.