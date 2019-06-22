Share:

LAHORE-Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the dynamic duo behind the largest entertainment company in Pakistan, 7th Sky Entertainment, have given us many hit serials.

Be it an emotional roller coaster of relationships in ‘Muhabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai’ or a story of betrayal disguised in friendship in ‘Ghar Titli Ka Par’ or a story of a rebel in love and revenge in Khaani, this amazing duo has produced dramas which rule not just the rating but also our hearts and create waves everywhere.

The recent addition to their list of dramas is the much-anticipated serial ‘Darr Khuda Se’, the first episode of which was aired this week on Tuesday.

Starring heartthrob Imran Abbas and the beautiful Sana Javed in the lead roles, the promos and OST of ‘DarrKhuda Se’ had revealed a lot of details and promised something really worth watching.

The first episode set the stage for those important events that are to take place in future episodes while it introduced the characters to us.

Afreen, played by Sana Javed, is the protagonist, who is a hardworking girl supporting her family alongside her brother.

Her family consists of her mother and father, a brother, and an elder sister, played by Kiran Haq, who is divorced which has made her an unhappy soul. While at home, the environment is stressed; her office environment is further hostile for her.

At office, Afreen’s boss Shahvaiz, played by Imran Abbas is a flirtatious man and a womanizer. Although he is a married man, he has his sights on every woman, which includes his employees as well as house maids.

Afreen is one of his victims and he leaves no opportunity to harass her and makes it a hard time for her to do her job peacefully.

Imran Abbas is playing a negative character after quite a while and it is interesting to see him in this avatar.

His portrayal of a harasser is perfect and convincing and he is doing a complete justice to his role. Sana Javed as a headstrong and confident girl seems like Khaani all over again.

Overall, it is a nice drama dealing with workplace sexual harassment as its central topic, which is perfectly in line with the me-too movement.

The first episode has established the characters and the role they will be playing in the drama. The antagonistic energy in the show is particularly appealing and makes us look forward to what the story has in store for us.