ISLAMABAD - Former Test player and inventor of reverse swing bowling Sarfraz Nawaz Saturday said Pakistan should enter the match without fear of losing and try to make things simple rather than complicating them.

He said openers must bat sensibly and try to provide solid foundation and bowlers should take wickets upfront.

Talking to The Nation from England, Sarfraz said it is true, Pakistan will be under pressure as they are under-performing as well but if Sarfraz Ahmed manages to sustain pressure and uses his options accordingly, Pakistan can beat not only South Africa, but other teams as well.

“Look at Sri Lankans; they had comfortably beaten hosts England while Pakistan also had done that. There is no reason green caps can’t beat South Africa and other teams. I can feel pressure is mounting on South Africans as they are losing to almost all the opponents and against Pakistan, it would be Proteas who will be under tremendous pressure. Pakistan can take advantage from the situation.”

“Lords wicket is traditionally full of runs and nothing for bowlers. I suggest they should announce the team after looking at the pitch. If it is completely hard and solid, then they should carry on with Hassan Ali as he can swing the bowl and if pitch has some assistance for the pacers, I think, Shaheen Shah should be given nod of approval. Shoaib Malik should pave the way for Asif Ali as Pakistan middle order is main area of concern for the team. Asif cand add something, as he is natural striker of cricket ball, while Imad Wasim should retained in the team, as he offer too much options to captain.”

Sarfraz said Pakistan fast bowling department must have to understand that they must provide wickets upfront as taking wickets in the middle or later didn’t serve team any purpose as opponents had already piled up mountain of runs and Pakistan team can’t chase huge totals.

“If we look at history, in the past, fast bowlers had provided wickets in the early overs and they also do the same in the later stages of the match. I am very worried that our bowlers are not able to swing the ball, which is not a good sign. They need to work on this area and try to use swing as weapon.”

“They need to work on fielding and holding on catches as without it Pakistan can’t win matches on regular basis. Pakistan still have chance of qualifying for the semi-finals but for that they have to win all the remaining matches and they can do that if they overcome minor problems. I don’t believe in groupings in the team as these are old tactics to hide mistakes and shift the focus on others,” Sarfraz added.

Send chief selector home

Sarfraz Nawaz also urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the Patron of Pakistan Cricket Board, to take action against Chief Selector and immediately ban Inzamamul Haq from entering into dressing room of Pakistan team.

“What is the purpose and reason of chief selector is roaming around everywhere with the team. He is the main reason behind the stories of grouping in the team. When he had handed over the list of selected players to the PCB, his job was over. He embarks on every tour just to make sure his nephew is being included in the playing XI and also to make sure he gets hefty TADAs. Imran has always maintained that there should be no liabilities with the team then what is the reason and what are the circumstances, which are preventing him to take action and send joy-riders home? Pakistan team had suffered baldy just because of unwanted and totally uncalled for intervention from the chief selector.”

He said if the PM takes action, no one would dare to enjoy free trips in future as well.

Sarfraz said Pakistan dressing room baldy needs calm and it could only be possible, when unwanted persons should be sent home.

“I strongly recommend and suggest stern action against all those who are responsible for inflicting huge damages on Pakistan team. Coaches, players and management all should be held accountable and they should be given a punishment, which they remember for rest of their lives.