MULTAN - The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched a sanitation campaign under which additional trash bins and containers are being placed in densely populated areas of the town. Talking to the media, Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Chief Executive Officer Ameer Hassan Qureshi disclosed that all-out resources are being utilized to develop an efficient sanitation mechanism in the town. He said that an awareness campaign has also been launched to make the citizens aware of importance of cleanliness. He urged upon the traders and residents of commercial hosing societies to support the waste management company in its bid to turn the city clean. He asked citizens to refrain from littering the streets. He revealed that the ratio of trash collection was 70 per cent which was reflective of good performance of the company keeping in view shortage of resources and workers. He said that the citizens could get their complaints regarding sanitation registered on helpline 1139. He said that contrary to the past, the company took all out measures to support and encourage its workers and soon the citizens would feel a visible difference. Earlier, he visited Union Council 20 and many other areas of the city and talked to the citizens.

3917 ACRES OF STATE LAND RETRIEVED

Commissioner Multan division Imran Sikandar Baloch disclosed on Saturday the divisional administration had got vacated 3917 acres of state land worth billions of rupees from the illegal occupants.

Chairing a divisional revenue meeting, he said that 30394 kanal rural land worth 6758 million and 588 kanal urban land worth Rs2,5071 million has been vacated in Multan. He further revealed that 31,660 land transfer cases were disposed of in Multan division during the ongoing month. He directed the revenue officers to ensure recovery of revenue and achieve 100 per cent recovery targets.

Referring to PM and CM directives, he instructed all administrative officers to dispose of all applications and directives received from the Prime Minister and Chief Minister offices as per law and improve service delivery in all departments. It was told during the meeting that a total of Rs6,173 million was recovered under different revenue heads in Multan division.

The Commissioner declared that the ongoing campaign against profiteers would continue, adding that they were fined to the tune of over Rs192 million during current phase of the drive against price hike. He disclosed that a total of 346 cases were received from the CM office out of which 128 were disposed of.

He directed the concerned officials to ensure surveillance of polio vaccination drive at street level. He further asked them to take immediate steps to make Prime Minister’s plantation drive as well as Clean and Green Punjab initiative successful. He said that special measures should be taken to look after the plants and local as well as seasonal saplings should be planted.

He directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts to hold meetings of committees formed to check irrigation water theft. “Special emphasis should be put on checking irrigation water theft,” he asserted. He also directed all Assistant Commissioners to implement beautification plans in their respective areas and take action against encroachments causing traffic jams.