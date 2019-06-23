Share:

PESHAWAR - Terming Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa fiscal budget for the year 2019-20, a defi­cit one, opposition par­ties on Saturday alleged that IMF-prepared budget would increase inflation from the existing 9 percent to 13 percent.

Talking part in debate on budget, MMA MPA Maula­na Lutfur Rehman said that the KP government has presented a deficit budget of Rs85 billion. The PTI government presented IMF-prepared budget and that is why its own lawmak­ers also criticise it.

The KP Assembly met with Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan in the chair. He said that it is crystal clear that the implemen­tation of the budget would increase inflation from the existing 9 percent to 13 percent.

On her turn, the ANP’s MPA Samar Bilour said that the PTI government had ex­tended the retirement age to 63 years, which would lessen job opportunities for youth. She said that min­imum wage has been in­creased from Rs15000 to Rs17500 but prices of all essentials like petrol, gas, oil, ghee, sugar, etc have been multiplied.

The PPP’s Ahmad Kundi said that there is nothing special for poor people in the budget. Sardar Aureng­zeb termed the KP budget was made only for five to six districts, ignoring the rest of province.

At one stage, lawmak­ers from southern districts including Maulana Lut­fur Rehman, Mahmood Ah­mad Bettani, Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel, Sher Azam Wazir, Zafar Azam and Ah­mad Kundi staged protest in front of speaker dice for ignoring southern districts in budget.

Responding to questions raised by the opposition, the KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad called upon opposition benches to criticise government but also acknowledge the pre­senting of historic budget in KP’s history.

The opposition members were intentionally criti­cising the achievements of provincial government, say­ing Rs319 billion record de­velopment budget would stablise the province eco­nomically in future, he was of the view. No new tax has been imposed. Howev­er, the salaries of the cab­inet members have been cut down by 12 percent, he said.

Taking part in the debate, the KP Minister for Lo­cal Government Shahram Khan Tarakai said that they would accept suggestions from opposition. But unfor­tunately they (opposition) are non-serious and their aim is merely criticism. He said that 25000 teachers would be recruited across the province and about 6000 classrooms would be constructed in schools.

Besides others, Mufti Ab­dur Rehman and Shafiul­lah of PTI, Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel and Rehana Is­mail of MMA, Badsha Saleh of PPP and Sardar Khan of PMLN also spoke on budget. Later, the Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan ad­journed the proceeding till next Monday 2:30pm.