Share:

LONDON - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Ba­jwa on Saturday said the country is on the cusp of achieving enduring peace, which can be comple­mented through meaningful international part­nership.

Addressing a seminar on 'Pakistan's Regional Security Perspective' at the International Insti­tute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London, Bajwa said the future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia "hinges on the ability to resolve issues and long pending disputes within the region".

"Pakistan is on the cusp of achieving sustain­able, irreversible, enduring peace and stability. This can be complemented through meaningful international partnership, support and will to take on regional challenges," the Army Chief, who is in London on an official visit, said.

Improved security offers foreign investment in Pakistan, a pivot to regional connectivity, General Bajwa was quoted as saying in a tweet by Maj General Asif Ghafoor, the Director General ISPR.

On Thursday, the army chief arrived in London where he was scheduled to interact with senior British civil-military leadership to discuss mat­ters of mutual interest.

A tweet by the Director General of ISPR Major Asif Ghafoor on the visit read: “COAS arrived at London, UK on official visit. Will interact with senior British Civil-Military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest including evolving geo-strategic environment, defence and security.”