Share:

LAHORE - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore on Monday where he laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

The COAS later addressed the participants of 49th Naval Staff Course and faculty members of Pakistan Navy War College. While appreciating, COAS said that Naval War College is a prestigious institution of Pakistan Navy, where officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are trained for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments.

According to Pakistan Army’s media wing, the COAS applauded that Pakistan Navy with proud history of valour and sacrifices as formidable force has always come upto the expectations of the nation in defending the maritime frontiers of motherland.

During the address, COAS also focused on geostrategic environment, security challenges and opportunities for Pakistan, said a press statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations on Monday.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the Pak Army Chief was received by Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College. Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan Commander Lahore Corps was also present at the occasion.