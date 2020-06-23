Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday. Both discussed different matters of mutual interest, according to an official handout.

Ch Parvez Elahi congratulated the CM for presenting a relief-oriented budget while the CM appreciated the efforts of Ch Parvez Elahi for amicably administering the Punjab Assembly session.

Both reiterated the commitment to jointly work for serving the masses and also expressed their satisfaction over the best working relationship. The CM gave in-principle approval to the project of 500-bed mother-and-child hospital in Gujrat.

This project has been proposed by the Speaker Punjab Assembly and the CM assured to provide funds on a priority basis.

He stated that mother-and-child hospitals are also being established in other districts to support the wellness of mothers and their children.

The CM added that allies will remain an ally and alliance will be further strengthened. “The alliance with PML-Q is even-more stronger and the relationship has been further improved”, he affirmed, adding that those who were waiting for any dent will be disappointed as both will remain united forever. “No conspiracy of those creating misconceptions will ever succeed and the mission of public service will be continued along with allies”, he emphasised and further stated that the journey of public service will be moved forward with accelerated speed.

The opposition, he said, had no public welfare agenda and is rather engaged in politics over non-issues. .

Speaker Parvez Elahi announced to support the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar adding that they were standing shoulder-to- shoulder with PTI in the journey of public service.

He also said that opposition had neither any public welfare agenda nor any planning to deal with coronavirus.

Parvez Elahi regretted that the past rulers did enmity with the people by stopping the landmark projects of his tenure. “We only believe in public service and will continue to work jointly for providing relief to the masses”, he said, adding that the designs of those trying to dent the alliance will not be materialized.

“Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is serving the masses with diligence”, he added. Moonis Elahi MNA, Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present on this occasion.

Ministers, MPAs call on CM

Provincial Ministers and MPAs called on CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and apprised him about problems relating to their constituencies.

Talking on this occasion, the CM observed that citizens will have to follow the restriction of wearing face masks to overcome the spread of coronavirus adding that the government will strictly get it implemented. “The citizens can remain safe from coronavirus and also ensure the safety of their loved ones by following the governmental instructions”, he said, adding that it was in the interest of the citizens to follow the policy of social distancing as well.

He said observing safety precautions will help in their safety and the citizens should not go out without need.

The CM said that a comprehensive strategy had been evolved to solve the constituency- related problems and assured that every genuine issue will be dealt with on merit.

Those who called on CM included provincial ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Sardar Asif Nakai, Malik Nauman Langrial, Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari and Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Secretary Good Governance Committee Col (retired), Ejaz Hussain Minhas and MPAs Rai Zahoor Ahmad and Malik Mukhtar Ahmad.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF

ALLAMA TALIB JOHRI

CM has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous religious scholar Allama Talib Johri.

He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace. Talib Johri was a renowned scholar and his religious services will be remembered till lately, the CM added.

CM CONDOLES DEMISE OF QUAID’s MATERNAL GRANDSON

Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of Muhammad Aslam Jinnah maternal grandson of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family. He prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the grieved family to bear this irreparable loss.