ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has said that Pakistan is currently passing through a difficult and sensitive time as India is constantly conspiring against Pakistan and violating the Line of Control and targeting the civilian population frequently.

He said that India continues to violate international law by targeting borders of neighbouring countries. He said by electing Narednra Modi as Prime Minister, the Indians had not only created a threat to their own peace but also to the peace of the whole world as Modi is war monger.

Senator Rehman Malik said that India has started proxy war through its spies and carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan. He said in the last few days, miscreants attacked Rangers in Karachi with India behind them. He said, “I regret why the government of Pakistan is silent on Indian interference as it is continuously interfering and carrying out terrorism in Balochistan and tribal districts through Afghanistan.

Expressing grave concerns over the increase in deaths and positive cases of Coronavirus, Senator Rehman Malik once again appealed to the people of Pakistan to strictly follow SOPs against coronavirus.

He said that he was not disappointing and horrifying the nation but he wanted to describe the real situation before the nation that the death toll due to Coronavirus will increase day by day.

Senator Rehman Malik said that Coronavirus cases and deaths in Pakistan will increase by manifolds in June, July and August. He urged the people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary movement, wear proper masks and strictly follow the SOPs.